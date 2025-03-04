Menu Explore
Haryana: Jhajjar man found dead with bullet wounds

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 04, 2025 08:18 AM IST

Birender Singh, Mohit Kumar’s uncle, said that his nephew was last spotted in the village around 6.30 pm on Sunday evening

The body of a 28-year-old man was found with bullet injuries near a canal in Jhajjar’s Mehrana village, police said on Monday.

Police have registered a murder case against unknown persons. (HT Photo)
Police have registered a murder case against unknown persons. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Mohit Kumar of the same village.

Kumar was reported missing on Sunday. Birender Singh, Kumar’s uncle, said that his nephew was last spotted in the village around 6.30 pm on Sunday evening. He later lodged a missing complaint following which Jhajjar police launched a search operation.

According to police, a co-villager discovered Mohit’s body and alerted the authorities.

“Prime facie it seems that Mohit was beaten before being shot at close range. A CCTV footage from the village shows him walking with an unidentified person. We are trying to identify the person and have assured the deceased’s family that the culprits will be apprehended within three days. A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons and the investigation is going on.

