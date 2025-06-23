Haryana: Jind liquor contractor murder: Bishnoi’s aide claims responsibility but SP cites rival gang’s role

Two days after a 27-year-old liquor contractor was shot dead by a group of assailants at Kharak Ramji village in Jind, Rohit Godara, an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the killing on social media. Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor said the assailants would be arrested soon. (HT)

In his post, Godara alleged that the contractor, Virender alias Binder, had been financially supporting their enemies. “Our younger brother Rohit Rana killed him. He was an enemy of our brother Deepender Rathee, who is lodged in a jail. Binder had orchestrated an attack on Deepender’s aides Rohit Rana and Vineet, who is admitted in a hospital. Binder was with our enemies to harm our brothers.”

Issuing a threat, Godara said in the post, “Those who support their enemies must be ready to face consequences, asking them to keep their coffin ready at their doorstep.”

The murder took place on Friday evening when Binder was sitting outside a liquor vend on the outskirts of Kharak Ramji village.

Police said that the assailants fired multiple rounds at him, chasing him into a nearby house where they shot him again. The assailants then escaped after snatching two bikes from locals. Binder was rushed to Jind civil hospital where doctors declared him brought-dead, said an officer.

Jind superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh the murder was not linked to any liquor-related dispute but to a long-standing personal enmity.

He also dismissed Godara’s claims as a “publicity stunt” stating that the murder was carried out by the rival Rathee gang in revenge for the killing of Narendra Rathee of Sahanpur village.

“Virender had a criminal history with eight to ten cases registered against him. He was targeted by a rival gang, who are not involved in the liquor trade, because of a longstanding personal enmity, including past assaults on the father of one of the accused. A murder case has been registered against eight people. We have rounded up four persons in connection with the case,” the SP said.

“We have formed five teams and raids are underway to nab the assailants. The names of the accused cannot be disclosed yet as it may hamper the investigation,” he added.

The investigators said that they are checking the authenticity of the post on social media.

Meanwhile, Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor visited Jind and held a meeting with senior police officials to review the case. “The assailants involved in the crime will soon be arrested. We have intensified the search for the attackers,” the DGP said.