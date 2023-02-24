Haryana keeps stilt plus four floor building plan approvals in abeyance

Ten days after the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) stopped clearing plans of buildings with “stilt + four” floors on February 13, the director general, town and country planning, Haryana, on Thursday issued orders to keep all approvals for such buildings in abeyance.

On Wednesday, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar told the state assembly that the government had decided to constitute a special committee to look into the contentious issue of construction of “stilt + four” storeyed residential units.

The committee will comprise urban planners, representatives of RWAs, and officers from HSVP and town and country planning.

The order issued on Thursday said, “The government has decided to keep all fresh ‘stilt + four’ building plan approvals of residential plots in abeyance, including the applications pending/received for approval. Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that no new ‘stilt + four’ floor buildings plan will be sanctioned till further orders.”

However, all buildings plans sanctioned earlier will remain valid, the order clarified.

Further, plans for “ground + two floors” and “stilt + three floors” can be applied for approval as per the prevailing guidelines.

