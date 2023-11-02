Haryana Khaps pass resolution against same-clan marriages

A Khap panchayat was held in Hisar’s Narnaund on Wednesday in which several resolutions, including ban on marriages within the same village, same clan (gotra) and villages of brotherhood were passed. A Khap panchayat was held in Hisar’s Narnaund on Wednesday in which several resolutions, including ban on marriages within the same village, same clan (gotra) and villages of brotherhood were passed. (HT File)

The Khap panchayat was called by Nationalist Congress Party leader and social activist Sonia Doohan in which nearly 80 khap heads were present. Sonia said they will kick off a yatra to Chandigarh and ask the Haryana government to form a law on these issues.

“The government is thinking of saving the breed of buffaloes but it is mum over other issues in the society. Our society is weakening due to marriages in the same village, adjacent villages of brotherhood and same clan. Due to such marriages, conflict and social tension have escalated. Our foot march to Chandigarh from Hisar will start soon,” she added.

She further added that the village panchayats will pass resolutions on these issues and send the same to the state government to make it a legislation.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!