News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana Khaps pass resolution against same-clan marriages

Haryana Khaps pass resolution against same-clan marriages

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 02, 2023 07:10 AM IST

The Khap panchayat was called by Nationalist Congress Party leader and social activist Sonia Doohan in which nearly 80 khap heads were present. Sonia said they will kick off a yatra to Chandigarh and ask the Haryana government to form a law on these issues.

A Khap panchayat was held in Hisar’s Narnaund on Wednesday in which several resolutions, including ban on marriages within the same village, same clan (gotra) and villages of brotherhood were passed.

A Khap panchayat was held in Hisar’s Narnaund on Wednesday in which several resolutions, including ban on marriages within the same village, same clan (gotra) and villages of brotherhood were passed. (HT File)
A Khap panchayat was held in Hisar’s Narnaund on Wednesday in which several resolutions, including ban on marriages within the same village, same clan (gotra) and villages of brotherhood were passed. (HT File)

The Khap panchayat was called by Nationalist Congress Party leader and social activist Sonia Doohan in which nearly 80 khap heads were present. Sonia said they will kick off a yatra to Chandigarh and ask the Haryana government to form a law on these issues.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The government is thinking of saving the breed of buffaloes but it is mum over other issues in the society. Our society is weakening due to marriages in the same village, adjacent villages of brotherhood and same clan. Due to such marriages, conflict and social tension have escalated. Our foot march to Chandigarh from Hisar will start soon,” she added.

She further added that the village panchayats will pass resolutions on these issues and send the same to the state government to make it a legislation.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out