Haryana: Khattar seeks services of his security in-charge

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar has sought the services of Haryana Police Service (HPS) officer Hitesh Yadav for appointment as his additional private secretary. A 2011-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, B Vijay Datta, was appointed as Khattar’s private secretary in June. Haryana government has sought comments from the director general of police on the proposal. (HT File)

As per a communication sent by the Union ministry to the state government, Khattar has desired to appoint Yadav as an additional private secretary in his office on a co-terminus basis. Yadav was appointed as the in-charge of Khattar’s security detail on March 15 after the latter quit as the chief minister on March 12.

He has earlier served as aide-de-camp (ADC) of the former chief minister. The central ministry has asked the state government to convey the status of vigilance and disciplinary matters, if any, regarding the HPS officer besides the terms and conditions of his appointment in the state government based on which his appointment is to be done on a deputation basis in the personal staff of the Union minister. The state government has sought comments from the director general of police on the proposal.