Haryana: Kin of Karnal student killed in Odisha hold protest

Family members of the 20-year-old MBBS student from Karnal, who died at a government medical college in Odisha’s Bolangir after allegedly falling from the roof, staged a protest here on Sunday. They are demanding a fair inquiry by the state police.

They claimed there were serious reasons behind his death. They also alleged that he was subjected to ragging, which drove him to commit suicide. As per the family members, he had gone back to the college around 10 days ago. His relatives claimed that he had made phone calls to his parents on Friday and was ‘upset’ as he was being ‘harassed’ by some senior students.

Karnal DSP Mukesh Kumar pacified the protesters and assured to raise the demand with the Odisha police.