Haryana: Kumari Selja alleges scam worth crores in Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal

Former Union minister and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja has alleged large-scale fraud in the state government’s Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, claiming cyber fraudsters registered fake crop losses over thousands of acres in Haryana last year.

Selja said that in Bhiwani district alone, fraudsters used the portal to falsely register crop losses on more than 1.5 lakh acres of land belonging to about 7,780 farmers under their own names. Similarly, she alleged that around 39,000 acres of bajra (millet) were shown as cultivated in Sirsa, even though no crop existed in the fields.

“Through this fraud, crores of rupees meant for farmers as bonuses and compensation have been misappropriated. Schemes launched to help farmers, including Meri Fasal Mera Byora and Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, have turned into centres of corruption and deceit,” Selja said in a statement.

She blamed the alleged scam on “gross negligence, technical failures, and lack of supervision” by the state government, saying it reflected the BJP regime’s failure to protect both farmers’ interests and digital data.

“Hardworking farmers are being deceived, while those close to power benefit. The government’s inability to secure data or monitor its systems has led to massive corruption,” she added, demanding an immediate high-level inquiry, strict action against officials involved, and compensation for affected farmers.

HT’s calls and texts to concerned authorities for a statement on the issue went unanswered.

Extending Diwali greetings, Selja wished citizens a healthy, prosperous, and joyful festive season.