Haryana launches scheme for fodder growers

The Haryana government launched the ‘Chaara-Bijaee Yojana’ on Tuesday to encourage farmers to grow fodder and help gaushalas, which have been grappling with fodder shortage amid a rise in the stray cattle population.

Under the scheme, farmers who have tied up with gaushalas, will be eligible to receive a financial aid of ₹10,000 per acre for up to 10 acres under fodder cultivation. The number of cow shelters in the state increased from 175 in 2017 to 600 in 2022. Most cow shelters remain overcrowded due to an increase in the stray cattle population.

Agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal said, “The money will be transferred to the farmers’ bank account through direct benefit transfer. The state government has been taking a number of steps in the interest of farmers, and the ‘Chaara-Bijaee Yojana’ is another step in that direction. In April, ₹13.44 crore was distributed among 569 gaushalas in the state for purchasing fodder.”

The minister said that directions had been issued to settle dispute cases pertaining to crop damage claims that had been pending for around three to four years.

Dalal said manure being prepared from cow dung (phosphate rich organic manure) could be used in fields. “The manure is being prepared at gaushalas in Pinjore, Hisar and Bhiwani. It has been tested at the lab in Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar. This fertiliser will also be tried by the HAU’s horticulture and agriculture departments. A team has been constituted to submit a report on Prom compost.”