Haryana likely to reopen primary schools in August

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday said even as the Union government has set 2030 as the target to implement the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the Haryana government is planning to fully implement it by 2025
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said NCC will be included as an elective subject in colleges and that a committee has been constituted for its implementation. (HT File)

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday said even as the Union government has set 2030 as the target to implement the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the Haryana government is planning to fully implement it by 2025.

He said NCC will be included as an elective subject in colleges and that a committee has been constituted for its implementation.

He said if the Covid-19 situation remains under control, the education department is likely to reopen primary schools in August.

The government has already reopened middle, high and senior secondary schools.

Earlier, Kanwar Pal along with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state health minister Anil Vij, had attended the programme PM Narendra Modi addressed through video conference to mark one year of the launch of National Education Policy, 2020.

An official spokesperson said the CM has directed officers of the education department to ensure speedy implementation of the new initiatives the PM has started so that Haryana’s target of implementing the NEP by 2025 is achieved.

