Haryana Lokayukta to get independent office in Panchkula, 19 crore project to be completed in 18 months

The Haryana Lokayukta will soon have its own independent office building in Panchkula, ending its operations from a single room in the New Secretariat, Sector 17, Chandigarh. At present, the Lokayukta’s office functions from Room Number 232 of the New Secretariat building.

The estimated cost of the project is around ₹19 crore, which the Haryana government will bear. (HT File)

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The Haryana Lokayukta is an independent quasi-judicial body constituted under the Haryana Lokayukta Act, 2002, to investigate complaints of corruption, misuse of power and maladministration against public servants, politicians and government officials. The institution plays a key role in ensuring transparency and accountability in the state government’s functioning. Justice Hari Pal Verma, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court, is the current Lokayukta of Haryana.

According to official information, the Haryana public works department (PWD) has been assigned the task of constructing the new office building in Sector 1, Panchkula. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹19 crore, which the Haryana government will bear.

Officials said the construction work is expected to be completed within 18 months after the tender is allotted to a suitable agency. The department is likely to receive bids for the project in the second week of next month.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed office complex is expected to provide improved infrastructure and dedicated administrative space for the Lokayukta office’s functioning in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed office complex is expected to provide improved infrastructure and dedicated administrative space for the Lokayukta office’s functioning in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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