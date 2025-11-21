Haryana man among 4 held for killing sister for marrying against family’s wishes

A Rohtak resident who shot dead his sister for marrying against their family’s wishes has been arrested with three others, police said on Friday. A Rohtak resident who shot dead his sister for marrying against their family’s wishes has been arrested with three others, police said on Friday

The accused, Sanju, was planning to kill his sister Sapna’s husband, Suraj, an autorickshaw driver, next at Kahni village but was arrested from Rohtak on Thursday before he could execute the plan, they said.

On Wednesday night, Sanju, along with his three accomplices, shot dead his sister, Sapna, 23, as she was closing the door of her house for marrying Suraj three years ago. While Suraj was not home, his brother, Sahil, was injured in the firing when he rushed to Sapna’s rescue. He has been hospitalised.

Acting on a tip-off that Sanju was gunning for Suraj, police set up a naka (checkpoint) and intercepted the four accused on the Ladot-Bohar road in Rohtak. On finding themselves surrounded, the accused opened fire at the police team, which retaliated in self-defence. During the exchange of fire, all four accused sustained bullet injuries in the leg and are undergoing treatment at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak.

The other three accused were identified as Rahul of Kahni village, and Ankit and Gaurav of Sonepat district. None of the four accused has a previous criminal record, the police said.

Two .30-bore pistols, two country-made pistols, 10 cartridges, 10 blank cartridges, two magazines and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused.

Sapna and Suraj had moved out of Kahni and started living in Rohtak city after their marriage three years ago, Rohtak DSP (headquarters) Ravi Khundia said, adding they had even sought police security. They returned to the village six months ago as they thought the situation had turned normal.

Suraj was at the village bus stand when the incident took place. He had returned from Rohtak after ferrying commuters in his autorickshaw.