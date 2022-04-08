Haryana man arrested in Chandigarh for cyber fraud
Two weeks after a Burail village resident lost ₹72,101 in an online credit card fraud, the cyber crime branch of UT police arrested the accused on Wednesday.
Identified as Robin Rawat, 22, the accused is a resident of Gorota village in Haryana’s Palwal district and had been targeting unwary citizens all over the country by offering new credit cards of different banks, police said.
His arrest came following the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh on March 24.
Singh had alleged that on January 8, he got a phone call from a man claiming to be an employee of Bajaj Finserve. The caller offered him a new credit card and sent a link via WhatsApp to fill in his existing credit card information to conduct a Re 1 transaction.
Singh had alleged that while the Re 1 transaction failed, he got a text alert from his bank that ₹72,101 had been debited from his credit card. When he tried calling back the Bajaj Finserve employee, the number was not reachable.
Following the complaint, a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 34 police station.
Inspector Hari Om Sharma of cyber crime investigation cell said, “After investigating the matter, we traced the accused and arrested him on Wednesday. He was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to two-day police custody. Further investigation is on.”
Giving details of the accused’s modus operandi, a police official said he had been defrauding gullible citizens by offering to increase their credit card limit or a new credit card without any change.
He would also offer lucrative credit card point system to gain the victims’ trust and obtain their credit or debit card details to carry out fraudulent transactions.
Police advised people to always verify phone calls and SMS received from banks through their local branches before trusting their offers. Also, debit card, credit card and OTP details should not be shared with anyone and web links from untrusted sources should be deleted, they said.
-
-
-
-
