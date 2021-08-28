Haryana minister Anil Vij takes dig at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday took a dig at the Congress and its Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, indicating that the party will collapse soon.

Referring to Sidhu’s announcement to the Congress leadership on Friday that if he is not allowed to take decisions, he will hit back hard, Vij said: “Sidhu is talking about a brick for a brick. When a mason lifts the bricks of his own house and starts throwing them, then it is not too long before that house collapses.”

Also read: BJP files police complaint against Sidhu’s ex-adviser Mali

Vij, who is undergoing treatment at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) after complaining of breathlessness last week, issued the statement in Chandigarh.

Addressing a gathering of traders in Amritsar, Sidhu said that if he was not allowed to take decisions, he won’t spare anyone. “Aj v mai high command nu iko gal keh k ayan, ke je mai aes Punjab model de utte, ehna lokan dian asan te khra utrun, mai agle vi (20) saal Congress nu rajniti ichon jan na daun. Lekin je tusi mainu nirnai ni lain devonge, ta fer mai itt naal vi itt kharkaun, ta fer mai vi itt naal itt kharkaun. (I’ve conveyed to the high command that if I meet public expectations through the Punjab model, I’ll not let the Congress lose political ground for the next 20 years. But if you don’t allow me to make decisions, my actions can be destructive),” Sidhu had said.