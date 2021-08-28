BJP files police complaint against Sidhu’s ex-adviser Mali

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday filed a police complaint against Malvinder Singh Mali, who quit as an adviser to Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, at the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi for his remarks on Kashmir.

In his complaint, BJP leader RP Singh alleged that Mali’s post related to Kashmir is a clear threat to the sovereignty of the country. He demanded that an FIR under Section 154 CrPC be registered against Mali.

Talking to a news agency, the BJP leader said the complaint should be have been filed by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

He alleged that Mali’s remarks are not less than treason and strict action must be taken against him.

‘Cong acted against Mali under pressure’

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said that neither Sidhu nor former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has rejected the statements of these advisers. No apology has been tendered as well, he said and alleged that even Sidhu had in the past made comments that praised Pakistan and its prime minister Imran Khan.

It has become a practice with Congress leaders to make such comments that go against the national interests, and then to take some damage-control measures for form’s sake under media pressure, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

“The Congress decision to have Sidhu’s advisor removed has been merely done due to pressure. Sidhu has also spoken in the past on similar lines. Even Rahul Gandhi had made comments that have been supportive to countries like Pakistan. The fact remains that Sidhu or Gandhi has not rejected the advisor’s comments. No apology has been tendered,” Baluni said.