Haryana minister, BJP leader spar at Sirsa grievance meet

A rift within the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) came to fore on Friday during a grievances meeting in Sirsa, where chairman of Haryana agriculture marketing board Aditya Devi Lal claimed that the Haryana government and minister of state Bishamber Singh Balmiki failed to provide justice to people, who came to attend grievances meeting. The argument broke out during readdressing the complaint by the Kaluna village residents. (HT Photo)

The argument happened between the two during a grievance meeting being chaired by Bishamber Singh. The argument broke out during readdressing the complaint by the Kaluna village residents. The residents alleged that Goriwala police check-post in-charge had falsely implicated 7 men, who lodged a complaint against village sarpanch and his aides of axing trees on forest land.

The villagers claimed that the former agriculture minister JP Dalal had directed the police to lodge an FIR against the sarpanch and his aides for axing trees last year. “Instead of arresting the accused, the police had lodged an FIR against the complainant and sent them behind the bars,” the villagers added.

Aditya supported the villagers and demanded to suspend the investigating officer and transfer the check-post in-charge. After hearing the arguments, minister Bishamber Singh asked Dabwali superintendent of police Deepti Garg to suspend the investigating officer and transfer the check-post in-charge but took back his decision after a conversation with the SP and ordered the formation of two member committee of BJP leaders and asked them to submit the report in five days.

Aditya Devi Lal accused the minister of helping the administrative officials and burying the issue raised by the villagers. “Mantri Ji, I have no trust on your two-member committee. You and our government have failed to ensure justice to the people. The police officials are doing ‘gunda-gardi’ and police stations have become bribe places. SP has become a deal company. If the minister is taking the side of SP, DC and other officials, what is the need of leaders in the election fray. Tickets should be given to the SPs and DCs. If innocent people will be arrested, who will keep faith in the government? The officials who are looting the state are listening to grievances, how it is possible that they will serve justice,” he added.

Minister of state Bishamber Singh said that justice will prevail and the committee will submit its report in the next two days.