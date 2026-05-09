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Haryana minister Panwar injured in Panipat road crash

The 68-year-old BJP leader was hospitalised in Panipat with minor injuries after his SUV collided with an escort vehicle near the city toll plaza

Published on: May 09, 2026 05:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
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Haryana cabinet minister Krishan Lal Panwar, 68, sustained injuries on Friday afternoon when his official Toyota Innova SUV crashed into the rear of an escort vehicle in his convoy near the Panipat toll plaza.

The damaged SUV near the Panipat toll plaza on Friday. (HT Photo)

The accident occurred near the Eldeco Estate One as Panwar was travelling towards Panipat, following an election campaign stint in Ambala and later in Sonepat, where the municipal corporation elections are to be held on May 10.

Dalbir Kumar, SHO of the Sector 13/17 police station under whose jurisdiction the accident took place, said a vehicle suddenly applied brakes in front of the minister’s convoy, causing all following vehicles to brake in an emergency.

The impact significantly damaged the minister’s vehicle which was also hit from behind, and caused a traffic gridlock on the busy highway stretch.

Security personnel and local bystanders immediately moved the minister to another vehicle in the convoy, rushing him to the Panipat civil hospital.

Upon receiving word of the collision, deputy commissioner Virender Dahiya, superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh, and Panipat City MLA Pramod Vij arrived at the hospital. Singer Masoom Sharma also arrived at the hospital later.

Panwar, a seasoned politician and key dalit face for the BJP, is the minister for development and panchayats and mines and geology in the Nayab Singh Saini government. He also served as a Rajya Sabha member from the state.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana minister Panwar injured in Panipat road crash
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana minister Panwar injured in Panipat road crash
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