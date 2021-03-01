Haryana minister Vij says don’t need vaccine now. Explains his reason

Haryana’s health minister Anil Vij said on Monday he will not take the second dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease as he has a high antibody count after he recently recovered from Covid-19.

“Today corona vaccination drive is beginning for the general public. Everyone should get it without any hesitation. I cannot receive the vaccine because after being infected by my antibody count is currently 300, which is quite high. Maybe the trial vaccine I had taken also had a role to play. I do not need the vaccine at this moment,” Vij’s tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, said.

The minister tested positive for Covid-19 in December last year, days after volunteering to be a part of the third phase trial of Covaxin. The trial for the third phase had begun on November 20.

Vij’s comments came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi got the first shot of Covaxin. The Haryana minister said that PM after taking the vaccine has proven himself to be a ‘true hero’ and thanked him for addressing the issues around vaccine scepticism. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a true hero of the nation and every time he has come forward to lead the country. He was the first person to get vaccinated today and by doing so he addressed concerns surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine so that people fearlessly get vaccinated,” he said in another tweet. “Please go ahead and get vaccinated and do not subject yourself to false propaganda peddled by the opposition,” he added.

Haryana, along with the rest of the country, began the second phase of vaccination on Monday. The state-run hospitals will administer the vaccines free of charge while government-empanelled private hospitals will charge ₹250 for the vaccination. Vij on Sunday had said that the state government is taking every step to ensure the success of the vaccination drive while trying to curb the spread of the disease.