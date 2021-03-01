IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana minister Vij says don’t need vaccine now. Explains his reason
A health worker administers a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine to Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Dr. Yash Garg, in the presence of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij in this file picture from February 4. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker administers a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine to Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Dr. Yash Garg, in the presence of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij in this file picture from February 4. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
chandigarh news

Haryana minister Vij says don’t need vaccine now. Explains his reason

  • The Haryana minister said that PM after taking the vaccine has proven himself to be a ‘true hero’ and thanked him for addressing the issues around vaccine scepticism.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:24 PM IST

Haryana’s health minister Anil Vij said on Monday he will not take the second dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease as he has a high antibody count after he recently recovered from Covid-19.

“Today corona vaccination drive is beginning for the general public. Everyone should get it without any hesitation. I cannot receive the vaccine because after being infected by my antibody count is currently 300, which is quite high. Maybe the trial vaccine I had taken also had a role to play. I do not need the vaccine at this moment,” Vij’s tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, said.


The minister tested positive for Covid-19 in December last year, days after volunteering to be a part of the third phase trial of Covaxin. The trial for the third phase had begun on November 20.

Vij’s comments came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi got the first shot of Covaxin. The Haryana minister said that PM after taking the vaccine has proven himself to be a ‘true hero’ and thanked him for addressing the issues around vaccine scepticism. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a true hero of the nation and every time he has come forward to lead the country. He was the first person to get vaccinated today and by doing so he addressed concerns surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine so that people fearlessly get vaccinated,” he said in another tweet. “Please go ahead and get vaccinated and do not subject yourself to false propaganda peddled by the opposition,” he added.


Haryana, along with the rest of the country, began the second phase of vaccination on Monday. The state-run hospitals will administer the vaccines free of charge while government-empanelled private hospitals will charge 250 for the vaccination. Vij on Sunday had said that the state government is taking every step to ensure the success of the vaccination drive while trying to curb the spread of the disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anil vij coronavirus vaccine
Close
Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and (right) suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal. (HT Photo)
Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and (right) suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

HC grants anticipatory bail to former Punjab DGP Saini, ex-IG Umranangal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:13 PM IST
The two moved the high court after their bail pleas were dismissed by the sessions court in the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkumar Gupta, the spokesperson of former Union minister Venod Sharma’s Haryana Janchetna Party, in Ambala. (HT file photo)
Rajkumar Gupta, the spokesperson of former Union minister Venod Sharma’s Haryana Janchetna Party, in Ambala. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana Janchetna Party spokesman held in drug case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Delhi Police team arrest Rajkumar Gupta in Ambala after an accused in opium smuggling case named him
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker administers a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine to Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Dr. Yash Garg, in the presence of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij in this file picture from February 4. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker administers a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine to Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Dr. Yash Garg, in the presence of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij in this file picture from February 4. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
chandigarh news

Haryana minister Vij says don’t need vaccine now. Explains his reason

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:24 PM IST
  • The Haryana minister said that PM after taking the vaccine has proven himself to be a ‘true hero’ and thanked him for addressing the issues around vaccine scepticism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aam Aadmi Party MLAs riding cycles as they head to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday to protest the fuel price hike. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Aam Aadmi Party MLAs riding cycles as they head to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday to protest the fuel price hike. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Punjab budget session begins on note of protest

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:15 PM IST
SAD MLAs tear copies of governor’s address against the ruling Congress’s failure to keep its 2017 poll promises, while AAP members headed to the Vidhan Sabha on cycles to protest fuel price hike
READ FULL STORY
Close
In one of the cases, the accused was a relative of the victim and had come to their house along with his family. (HT photo)
In one of the cases, the accused was a relative of the victim and had come to their house along with his family. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

2 minors among 3 raped in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Three incidents of rape, including two of minors, were reported in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts on Sunday in which the accused are yet to be arrested
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victims, in their early 20s, were on a bike. (HT Photo)
The victims, in their early 20s, were on a bike. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Speeding SUV kills two Chandigarh University students

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:22 AM IST
The two were going to Kharar when a Toyota Fortuner rammed into their bike near the Phase-7 traffic junction in Mohali
READ FULL STORY
Close
Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders
Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders
chandigarh news

Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:03 AM IST
A property dealer based in Mohali’s Mundi Kharar has been arrested for extorting imported liquor worth around 2 lakh from traders in Chandigarh after posing as the private secretary or assistant of the Punjab governor
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh, India, June 04 : new Garbage collection vehicles at Sarangpur village Chandigarh, on Tuesday, June 04, 2019 Photo by Karun Sharma/Hindustan Times
Chandigarh, India, June 04 : new Garbage collection vehicles at Sarangpur village Chandigarh, on Tuesday, June 04, 2019 Photo by Karun Sharma/Hindustan Times
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC to extend garbage collection to 12 more sectors

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Shelving its plan to start city-wide door-to-door garbage collection from March 1, the municipal corporation will, for now, extend it to just 12 southern sectors
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccination will take place at more than 50 government and private hospitals in the region. (HT File Photo)
Vaccination will take place at more than 50 government and private hospitals in the region. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Health depts geared up for next vax phase in Chandigarh tricity

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Only on-site registrations to take place on first day; Co-WIN portal for online registrations to go live too
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccine coverage among Chandigarh cops increases to 31.5%
Vaccine coverage among Chandigarh cops increases to 31.5%
chandigarh news

Vaccine coverage among Chandigarh cops increases to 31.5%

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:44 AM IST
After a slow start, more cops are coming forward to get a jab in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra and Arslan Z Khan’s opening stand of 111 runs goes in vain. (HT File Photo)
Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra and Arslan Z Khan’s opening stand of 111 runs goes in vain. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Vijay Hazare trophy: Chandigarh lose to Saurashtra by 66 runs

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Led by a superb 130-ball knock of 174 runs from Prerak Mankad, Saurashtra beat Chandigarh by 66 runs in the Elite Group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy tie at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Those with vehicles in CH01BK and BL series are the first to be covered. (HT File Photo)
Those with vehicles in CH01BK and BL series are the first to be covered. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh RLA extends deadline to get HSRPs to Sept 30

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:34 AM IST
The decision has been taken to avoid rush at the RLA office and other centres amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kargil War veteran among two held for drug peddling in Mohali
Kargil War veteran among two held for drug peddling in Mohali
chandigarh news

Kargil War veteran among two held for drug peddling in Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The crime investigating agency of Mohali police on Saturday arrested two drug smugglers, including a Kargil War veteran, from Zirakpur and recovered 500 grams of opium and 1,920 habit-forming tablets from their possession
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh admn gears up for next phase of Covid vaccination
Chandigarh admn gears up for next phase of Covid vaccination
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn gears up for next phase of Covid vaccination

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Limited on-site registrations planned for first day; drive to pick up pace on Tuesday after online registrations on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
An FIR was registered against former cricketer Yuvraj Singh under Sections 153A and 153B of the IPC and under the SC/ST Act. (HT FILE)
An FIR was registered against former cricketer Yuvraj Singh under Sections 153A and 153B of the IPC and under the SC/ST Act. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Celebs have greater responsibility of choosing their words in public: HC on Yuvraj’s plea

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:57 PM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that celebrities have greater responsibility in using a term in public or social media platforms as the same can be misinterpreted
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac