Haryana misleading people on its water share: Punjab minister

Punjab water resources and soil & water conservation minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Friday strongly condemned Haryana's "misleading claims" regarding water allocation from the Bhakra Main Line (BML) Canal, claiming that the neighbouring state is currently receiving 6,720 cusecs of water.

Responding to reports claiming that Haryana is receiving its complete allocated share of 10,300 cusecs from the BML canal, Goyal said these claims are not only factually incorrect but represent a concerning pattern of misinformation designed to deceive the people of Haryana. “The truth stands in stark contrast to these fabricated assertions,” he said.

Presenting facts to counter Haryana’s narrative, the water resources minister said that as recorded at 12 noon on Friday, the BML canal had not even reached its total operational capacity of 11,700 cusecs in Punjab. He said that water levels are being gradually increased as per standard protocol. “At the BML canal’s origination point in Punjab, we are currently receiving 9,690 cusecs. Punjab is utilising 2,025 cusecs of this water for its legitimate requirements. After accounting for the rightful shares of Delhi and Rajasthan, Haryana is receiving 6,720 cusecs, which is significantly less than their claimed allocation,” he added.

Goyal stated that Punjab will exercise its constitutional right to utilise its full allocated share of 3,000 cusecs, while it will receive the remaining water strictly as per the operational capacity of the BML Canal system. Criticising Haryana’s approach, he said that instead of resorting to deplorable publicity stunts and propaganda campaigns, it should engage in honest dialogue and present factual information to its citizens, as the people deserve transparency, not manufactured narratives.