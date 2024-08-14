Haryana misses out on gallantry awards for officers who stopped farmers

Haryana government’s move for award of gallantry medals to six police officers, including three IPS officers, “for showing exceptional courage” during the operation to stop protesting farmers from at Shambhu and Khanauri inter-state borders in February did not bear results. As per the list of medal awardees released by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on the eve of Independence Day, the state has missed out on gallantry medals. However, one IPS officer has been awarded the President’s medal for distinguished services while 12 police officials have been awarded with police medal for meritorious services. (HT Photo)

Officials said that Haryana’s proposal for award of gallantry medals was sent back to the state government by the MHA in July for clarifications. Additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain had also told the Punjab and Haryana High Court last week that the recommendations made to the central government by Haryana government for grant of gallantry award to the police personnel posted at Shambu border have been remanded for obtaining further opinion. The proposed move, initiated by the police department, to award gallantry medals to cops for stopping farmers from advancing towards the national capital had come in for sharp criticism from the farmers’ bodies.

In a July 8 communication to the state home department, the MHA had asked the state government to send correct information regarding the joint operation conducted by the state police with the central armed police forces (CAPF) as the proposal did not make a recommendation for the CAPF personnel involved in action. The MHA had also asked the state government to furnish combined citation, filling details of all recommendees, disposal or status of criminal cases against agitators.

As per the October 16, 2023 MHA guidelines governing gallantry medals, in case of joint operation of different units or forces, the role played by them and their personnel must be properly highlighted. The state government after receiving a recommendation from the director general of police (DGP) had proposed the names of inspector general of police, Ambala Range, Sibash Kabiraj, the then Ambala superintendent of police Jashndeep Singh Randhawa, Jind superintendent of police Sumit Kumar, all IPS officers and three Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers, Narender Singh, Ram Kumar and Amit Bhatia for award of gallantry medals. In his proposal to the state government, DGP Shatrujeet Kapur said that these officers are being recommended for gallantry medal for their exceptional bravery and leadership during the farmers protest so that they work with greater zeal in future and motivate others cops to follow in their footsteps.