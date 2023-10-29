Haryana: Mother, son killed in road mishap in Rohtak

A 34-year-old man and his mother were killed when a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Bahu Akbarpur village in Rohtak on Friday evening, said police.

The deceased were identified as Zeenat and his mother Neelam, 53, of Dhanana village in Sonepat. (Getty image)

The deceased were identified as Zeenat and his mother Neelam, 53, of Dhanana village in Sonepat. Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said they were rushed to a private hospital in Rohtak, where doctors declared them dead.

A case was registered against the car driver.

