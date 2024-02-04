Haryana moves SC to defend 75% quota in private sector: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said the state government has challenged the Punjab and Haryana high court decision to hold 75% private sector quota law as unconstitutional in the Supreme Court. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a conference here, the deputy chief minister said the case is likely to come up for hearing in the apex court this week.

The high court decision to strike down the legislation had come as a setback to the state government and especially to deputy chief minister Chautala who had been behind this law even as the ruling the BJP was initially reluctant to back this legislation.

Providing 75% reservations to local candidates of Haryana in private sector industrial and commercial establishments was the key poll promise of the JJP.

Haryana bans sale of ‘desi’ liquor in plastic bottles

The deputy chief minister said from March 1 “desi” liquor will no longer be sold in plastic bottles in the state. This move makes Haryana the first state in the country to impose such a ban, said Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of excise and taxation department.

The deputy chief minister said the state has registered a 30% increase in GST collection over the past four years, with the state government already achieving a 16% growth this financial year, resulting in the collection of ₹32,456 crore as tax.

Similarly, he said, in the excise year 2019-2020, the state government received ₹6,361 crore as excise duty. In 2022-23 and until July, the excise tax collection reached ₹9,687 crore, and on January 28, 2024, it has already reached ₹9,232 crore even as the target is ₹10,500 crore. Chautala said the revenue receipts from stamp duty have so far reached ₹10, 000 crore.

Govt initiates crop loss assessment after hailstorm

Chautala said “girdawari” has been initiated to assess crop loss due to a hailstorm that hit the state on February 1.

“Girdawari of crops has commenced from February 1 and will continue across the state until March 1. During this period, district administrations have been directed to report the damage caused by the hailstorm. Farmers can also upload reports of losses on the revenue department’s e-kshatipurti portal,” he said here.

The state government has provided assistance to farmers whenever they have suffered crop loss due to natural disasters, he said. From 2019 to 2024 so far, Chautala said, ₹1,600 crore has been deposited directly into the bank accounts of farmers as compensation for crop loss.