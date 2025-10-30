Haryana moves to paperless land registration from November 1

Haryana will move to a completely paperless land registration system starting November 1, making physical documents and manual verification obsolete across all tehsils, officials said on Wednesday. Under the new system, all property deeds will require only digital signatures – a shift the government said will eliminate tampering, forgery, and the risk of lost files.

Haryana financial commissioner (revenue) Sumita Misra announced the move on Wednesday after a meeting with deputy commissioners to review the progress of digital reforms in land and revenue administration. “This is a new chapter in transparent and citizen-friendly governance as the state embarks on a complete digital transformation,” Misra said.

For public convenience, the government has allowed stamps purchased before November 3 to remain valid until November 15, 2025, under the new system. Witnesses can also be changed digitally if needed, Misra said.

Tehsildars, naib tehsildars, and registration staff have been directed to complete the registration of user accounts on the revenue department’s online portal immediately.

“We have issued a deadline to clear all pending property mutation cases which must be resolved by the end of this week. The department is reviewing the existing 10-day mutation verification rule and will soon introduce an auto-mutation system on November 25 to automatically record ownership transfers and prevent delays and disputes,” Misra said.

In what the department has called a major anti-corruption reform, manual collection of registration fees has been completely banned. All payments will now be made only through the official e-governance payment gateway to ensure transparency and accountability. Deed writers have also been directed to stop manual drafting immediately, as only deeds generated through the official digital portal will hold legal validity. These online deeds will be automatically verified against land records and digitally signed by relevant authorities, ensuring accuracy and security, Misra said.

She also directed officials to update and verify all 7A land record numbers and court stay orders in the central system by Friday to maintain data accuracy and integrity.

All land demarcation requests will now only be accepted through the online portal, ending offline applications completely. The process will use GPS-enabled rover technology for precise measurements, with approvals granted by circle revenue officers and kanungos, the government said.

The fees for demarcation have been kept affordable – ₹1,000 plus ₹500 per additional acre in rural areas, and a flat ₹2,000 in urban areas.