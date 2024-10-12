Haryana: New BJP govt to be sworn in on Oct 17 in Panchkula, Modi to attend

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana will be held in Panchkula on October 17, the party said in a statement on Saturday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at the Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra on Friday. The BJP had indicated during the assembly elections that Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as CM in March, will be its choice for the top post if the party won. (ANI Photo)

It said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders and chief ministers of some other states will attend the event.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Dusshera ground, Sector 5, in Panchkula at 10am.

The BJP had indicated during the assembly elections that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister of Haryana in March, will be its choice for the top post if the party won.

The BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress.

The JJP and AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.