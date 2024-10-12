Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: New BJP govt to be sworn in on Oct 17 in Panchkula, Modi to attend

ByPress Trust of India
Oct 12, 2024 12:29 PM IST

The new BJP government in Haryana will be sworn in on October 17 in Panchkula, with PM Modi and senior leaders attending the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana will be held in Panchkula on October 17, the party said in a statement on Saturday.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at the Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra on Friday. The BJP had indicated during the assembly elections that Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as CM in March, will be its choice for the top post if the party won. (ANI Photo)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at the Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra on Friday. The BJP had indicated during the assembly elections that Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as CM in March, will be its choice for the top post if the party won. (ANI Photo)

It said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders and chief ministers of some other states will attend the event.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Dusshera ground, Sector 5, in Panchkula at 10am.

The BJP had indicated during the assembly elections that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister of Haryana in March, will be its choice for the top post if the party won.

The BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress.

The JJP and AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On