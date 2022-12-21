Haryana notifies amended bond policy

: The Haryana government on Wednesday notified a watered-down amended bond policy for the medical students studying in government institutions.

The amended policy has reduced the mandatory period laid down for MBBS pass outs to serve the government from seven to five years and effected a 30% reduction in the bond amount.

The policy aimed at utilising the services of doctors who are beneficiaries of subsidised medical education in government institutions for public good has been met with resistance from medical students, who have been protesting for the last over two months, demanding the government to withdraw the contentious bond policy.

As per a December 21 notification issued by Additional chief secretary, medical education and research G. Anupama, the bond amount for male MBBS students studying in government institutions will be ₹ 25.77 lakhs and 10 % less at ₹ 23.19 lakhs for female students.

Male and female medical students of government-aided medical college at Agroha will have to execute a bond of ₹ 21.90 lakhs and ₹ 19.71 lakhs respectively.

The bond policy is applicable to MBBS students admitted in government medical colleges from the academic session 2020-21 onwards in government aided medical college, Agroha from the academic session 2022-23. The policy will not apply to candidates admitted under the NRI quota.

Period of PG study to be deducted from five-year service

As per the notification, medical students on completion of MBBS will have the option of getting employed in government service, not opt for government job and declare to pay the amount service incentive bond in lumpsum or monthly instalments.

As per the amended policy, students are not required to repay any amount pertaining to the bond during the period of study, including period of post-graduation.

The policy said that MBBS students shall be at liberty to pursue any post graduate degree or diploma course in any institute across the country, before or during the service. The period of post-graduation shall be deducted from the five-year period of service under bond. The candidate shall complete the remaining period of service after completion of the post- graduate course.

How the amended bond policy will work

The bond will be implemented after completion of the MBBS course and one-year moratorium period will be provided. The state government will offer a contractual service in public health institutions, government and government-aided medical colleges to the students within a year of completion of MBBS upon which repayment towards loan by state government shall begin immediately.

Students will be at liberty to appear for any Central or State government service, including Judicial Services or Armed forces. In case the candidate obtains employment with the Central, any state government, armed forces, judicial services, the Haryana government shall repay the loan, including the interest till the time the student continues to serve the government, the maximum tenure being five years.

“Should there arise a situation that despite best efforts the candidate is not able to secure a regular/contractual employment with the government even after one year, the loan repayment for such candidates shall also be made by the Haryana government. The candidates shall be liable to repay the amount regarding bond, only when the candidate chooses not to join government service, either permanent or contractual when offered the service,’’ the policy said.