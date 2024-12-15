Haryana: Now, connect with PGIMS docs online via e-portal

Specialist doctors at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, will consult patients visiting the community health centre and primary health centres (PHC) through telecommunication, said vice-chancellor (V-C) Dr HK Aggarwal on Saturday. Specialist doctors at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, will consult patients visiting the community health centre and primary health centres through telecommunication, said vice-chancellor Dr HK Aggarwal on Saturday. (Getty image)

Interacting with doctors undergoing physical training at PGIMS here, the V-C said they have decided to provide consultation to patients at their nearby health centres so that their time and money can be saved.

“Our motive is to provide the best health care facilities to each person staying in Haryana. Specialist doctors of ten departments will consult the patients by interacting with them through eSanjeevani portal from 9 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday. This will be implemented soon,” he added.