Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Now, connect with PGIMS docs online via e-portal

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 15, 2024 06:06 AM IST

Interacting with doctors undergoing physical training at PGIMS here, PGIMS Rohtak V-C said they have decided to provide consultation to patients at their nearby health centres so that their time and money can be saved

Specialist doctors at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, will consult patients visiting the community health centre and primary health centres (PHC) through telecommunication, said vice-chancellor (V-C) Dr HK Aggarwal on Saturday.

Specialist doctors at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, will consult patients visiting the community health centre and primary health centres through telecommunication, said vice-chancellor Dr HK Aggarwal on Saturday. (Getty image)
Specialist doctors at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, will consult patients visiting the community health centre and primary health centres through telecommunication, said vice-chancellor Dr HK Aggarwal on Saturday. (Getty image)

Interacting with doctors undergoing physical training at PGIMS here, the V-C said they have decided to provide consultation to patients at their nearby health centres so that their time and money can be saved.

“Our motive is to provide the best health care facilities to each person staying in Haryana. Specialist doctors of ten departments will consult the patients by interacting with them through eSanjeevani portal from 9 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday. This will be implemented soon,” he added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On