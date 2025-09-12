Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
Haryana: Occultist arrested for raping minor girl in Sirsa

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 04:14 am IST

In his complaint to the Sirsa police, the minor girl’s father said that the Rajasthan based occultist came in contact with his 44-year-old wife.

A 31-year-old self-proclaimed occultist (tantrik) was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping his woman friend’s 17-year-old minor daughter, said Sirsa police on Thursday.

Rania police station sub-inspector Shammy said that they had traced the girl’s location in Rajasthan and she was rescued on August 17, adding the accused was absconding since then.
Rania police station sub-inspector Shammy said that they had traced the girl's location in Rajasthan and she was rescued on August 17, adding the accused was absconding since then.

In his complaint to the Sirsa police, the minor girl's father said that the Rajasthan based occultist came in contact with his 44-year-old wife.

“Six -months ago, my wife and daughter went to her parental home in Sirsa’s Rania. The occultist from Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district also went there and started living in a rented accommodation. On August 2, my daughter went missing and we lodged a missing complaint,” he added.

Rania police station sub-inspector Shammy said that they had traced the girl's location in Rajasthan and she was rescued on August 17, adding the accused was absconding since then.

“The accused told us that he was tantric at a dera in Sirsa village where he came in contact with the minor girl. He promised the girl to marry her and fled to Rajasthan with her. The girl was rescued last month. The accused raped the girl several times. The accused was produced before a local court on Wednesday, which sent him to judicial custody,” the sub-inspector added.

The police officials said that the accused Subhash alias Bhutnath had earlier illicit relations with the mother of the minor girl.

“The accused was earlier too arrested for molesting a woman in another Sirsa village and he was boycotted by the villagers,” said officials.

The Rania police have booked the accused on rape charges and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

