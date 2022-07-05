Haryana: One dead, two injured in road mishap in Rewari
One person was killed and two others sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit them when they were standing on the roadside in Rewari’s Ranoli village on Sunday night, said police.
The deceased has been identified as Jaipal of Ranoli village. The two injured farmers are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rewari.
The mishap took place when the trio was standing near the roadside after visiting their tube wells on Sunday night. The truck driver has been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused driver.
Departmental chargesheet issued against 5 in Fatehabad
Haryana jails minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Monday issued a departmental chargesheet against four employees of cooperative society and a junior engineer of power department during grievances meeting at Fatehabad. The minister issued a chargesheet against four employees for selling a shop in Tohana in a forged way and a departmental inquiry found them guilty. Chautala discussed 11 complaints during the grievances meeting. The junior engineer was issued a chargesheet after he failed to solve power supply issue, which led to water crises in some areas of Fatehabad.
AAP to build party structure at all levels in Haryana: Chitra
Aam Aadmi Party’s North Haryana convener Chitra Sarwara said that to build a strong party structure, an internal survey will be conducted. “As per the survey, representatives from various parts of the society and groups at district, zone, ward and booth levels will be appointed,” she told the reporters at a press conference in Ambala on Monday. The AAP leader said that her party performed well in the recently concluded civic body polls and received 10.3% overall vote percentage.
Haryana: Man arrested for attempt to extort ₹10 lakh in Panipat
Panipat police have arrested a man for making a ransom call to a local commission agent by posing as a member of Kala Jatheri gang. He had demanded Rs 10 lakh extortion money from the commission agent. The accused has been identified as Ajay of Budha Khera village in Jind. The police said that they have now arrested three persons, including Ajay, Sunil alias Sahil and Akhil, in this case.
Four arrested for stealing copper wires from transformers in Karnal
Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in theft of copper wires from transformers with the arrest of four of its members. The police said that they have recovered 2.5 quintal of copper wires, one illegal pistol, and three motorcycles from their possession. The accused have been identified as Bilal and Amjad alias Biaggi of Yamunanagar, Vasim Akram of Saharanpur, and Tahir of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
Patiala man held for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Karnal
Karnal police on Monday said they have arrested a Punjab-based man for his alleged involvement in writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of two education institutions in the city on June 20. The arrested man has been identified as Manjeet of Duladi village in Patiala. A police spokesperson said another accused, a resident of Barnala, Resham Singh was arrested by a team led by Assandh ASP Rajpurohit from Gurditpur village of Patiala on Sunday.
Haryana: Two interstate suppliers nabbed with arms
Haryana Police have arrested two interstate arms suppliers and seized four pistols, three countrymade pistols, and seven magazines from their possession in Nuh district. A police spokesperson said accused Gurvinder and Manjeet of Rajasthan's Bharatpur were arrested following a tip-off that they would come to Firozpur Jhirka to supply illegal weapons to an unknown person. The accused were nabbed at a naka.
Haryana: ACs for prosecution officers following HC intervention
Following the intervention of Punjab and Haryana high court, the Haryana government has decided to provide air conditioners (ACs) in the offices of district attorneys, deputy and assistant district attorneys in view of the tough circumstances under which they have to function. The decision comes in the wake of petition by Haryana Attorney's Welfare Association and June 2 orders of the high court.
