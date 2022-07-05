Haryana: One dead, two injured in road mishap in Rewari

One person was killed and two others sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit them when they were standing on the roadside in Rewari’s Ranoli village on Sunday night, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Jaipal of Ranoli village. The two injured farmers are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rewari.

The mishap took place when the trio was standing near the roadside after visiting their tube wells on Sunday night. The truck driver has been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused driver.

Departmental chargesheet issued against 5 in Fatehabad

Haryana jails minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Monday issued a departmental chargesheet against four employees of cooperative society and a junior engineer of power department during grievances meeting at Fatehabad. The minister issued a chargesheet against four employees for selling a shop in Tohana in a forged way and a departmental inquiry found them guilty. Chautala discussed 11 complaints during the grievances meeting. The junior engineer was issued a chargesheet after he failed to solve power supply issue, which led to water crises in some areas of Fatehabad.

AAP to build party structure at all levels in Haryana: Chitra

Aam Aadmi Party’s North Haryana convener Chitra Sarwara said that to build a strong party structure, an internal survey will be conducted. “As per the survey, representatives from various parts of the society and groups at district, zone, ward and booth levels will be appointed,” she told the reporters at a press conference in Ambala on Monday. The AAP leader said that her party performed well in the recently concluded civic body polls and received 10.3% overall vote percentage.