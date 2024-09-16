Menu Explore
Haryana: Order reserved on plea of Congress Sonepat candidate Panwar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 16, 2024 10:03 PM IST

Congress candidate from Sonepat Surender Panwar was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in July in connection with illegal mining operations and proceeds of crime made thereof

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday reserved its order on the plea from Congress candidate from Sonepat Surender Panwar seeking interim bail.

Congress candidate from Sonepat Surender Panwar had moved a plea seeking interim bail on September 6. (Getty Images/Purestock)


Panwar was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July in connection with illegal mining operations and proceeds of crime made thereof.

He had moved a plea seeking interim bail on September 6. On September 12, he had filed nomination in ED custody under special permission from the high court. In January, ED had also conducted searches at his various properties including one in Sonepat, and recovered 5 crore in cash. The PMLA proceedings were initiated by ED in September 2023.

