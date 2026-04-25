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Haryana: Over 65k candidates set to appear for NEET UG exam on May 3

During a review meeting with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police via video conference, Saini highlighted candidate convenience as a priority and directed that all essential facilities should be in place at examination centres

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 06:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday reviewed preparations for the May 3 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (Undergraduate) (UG) 2026 examination, with 65,300 candidates set to appear across 175 centres in the state.

The NEET (UG) examination will be conducted in offline mode on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm. (HT Photo for representation)

During a review meeting with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police via video conference, Saini highlighted candidate convenience as a priority and directed that all essential facilities should be in place at examination centres. Officers were directed to ensure well-planned parking and waiting arrangements for parents along with seamless traffic management so that no candidate faces difficulty in reaching the centre on time.

Referring to the CET examination, the CM said that its successful management had been appreciated by the central government and directed officers to maintain the same level of efficiency in conducting the examination.

The NEET (UG) examination will be conducted in offline mode on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Entry to centres will be allowed between 11 am and 1.30 pm, after which gates will be closed.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Over 65k candidates set to appear for NEET UG exam on May 3
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Over 65k candidates set to appear for NEET UG exam on May 3
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