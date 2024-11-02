Haryana: ‘Overconfidence’ of Congress behind BJP’s victory, says Khattar

Union power minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said it was “overconfidence” of the Congress that created an atmosphere in favour of his party ahead of the state assembly elections. Addressing party leaders and workers at ‘Diwali milan’ and ‘abhinandan samaroh’ in Karnal to mark the party’s poll victory, Khattar recalled the “achievements” of the government under him for 10 years and also thanked the party cadre for their hardwork, ensuring the assembly poll victory. Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar at an event in Karnal on Friday. (HT photo)

The celebration was special for Khattar as the saffron party had won all nine segments in his Karnal Lok Sabha seat, including five in Karnal and four in Panipat. Assembly speaker and Gharounda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, chief whip and Indri MLA Ramkumar Kashyap, Assandh MLA Yogender Rana, Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, Nilokheri MLA Bhagwandas Kabirpanthi, district BJP working president Brij Gupta and others were also present at the event.

Quoting German Nazi politician and propagandist Joseph Goebbels, he said the latter once said that if you want people to take your lie as truth, just keep repeating it and people will eventually come to believe it. “The Congress started spreading the claim that they will form government and BJP is going. They repeated it multiple times. They had the time to do so but we were busy in our works. This could have worked,” he said.

“Secondly, I asked one of the persons with exit poll agencies about their working. He explained they ask voters outside a booth about whom they voted. Roughly out of 100, nearly 40 would reply. These 40 are vocal voters and you know only they (Congress) have such people. My cadre is committed only to work silently on the task assigned to them,” he added.

The lawmaker also highlighted other factors, like Congress’ bid to form alliance despite confidence and failing to name its CM face. He also cited “popular” policies of the government, claiming these factors worked in favour of the BJP.

He appealed to the farmers to shun stubble burning and take benefits of the government policies to curb air pollution.

Khattar also appointed his representatives for Karnal and Panipat districts which fall under the Karnal parliamentary seat. He named party’s state co-ordinator for legal cell Kavinder Singh as his pratinidhi (representative) in Karnal and party’s state president for the membership drive Gajender Kumar Saluja for Panipat.

Both actively participated in the election campaign for Khattar in their respective regions, people familiar with the development said. Official orders were awaited till the filing of this report.