Haryana panchayat polls, bypolls today

Chandigarh: Polling for the seats of panches, sarpanches of gram panchayats, Badhra and Hansawas Khurd in Charkhi Dadri, and Badli, Mohammad Pur Majra and Faizabad in Jhajjar will be held on June 15. The poll timings will be from 8 am to 6 pm. (HT File)

Bypoll for seats of sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats, members, panchayat samitis and members, zila parishads which have fallen vacant due to death, resignations, dismissal/removal or any other reasons will also be held on June 15.

Haryana state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh in a statement said bypolls were scheduled to be held for 829 seats of panches, 81 seats of sarpanches, 17 seats of members of panchayat samitis and one member of zila parishad.

“Since a large number of seats have been filled unopposed, bypoll for 56 seats of panches, 61 seats of sarpanches, eight members of panchayat samitis and one seat of zila parishad member will only be held on June 15,’’ he said. The poll timings will be from 8 am to 6 pm.