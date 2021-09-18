Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana panel to hold talks with farmers tomorrow

The Haryana government’s high-powered panel of officers, set up following the Supreme Court orders, will hold the first round of meeting with the protesting farmers on September 19 in Murthal
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:35 AM IST
An official spokesperson said the office-bearers of 43 farmer organisations have been invited to attend the meeting.

The talks will be held to open the passage on the national highways leading to Delhi which the farmers have been blocking in protest against the Centre’s three farm laws.

The spokesperson said the high-powered committee constituted under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary (ACS, home) Rajeev Arora will hold talks with the farmers for opening the passage on the Delhi border in order to comply with the orders of the SC.

Among other members of the committee include director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal and ADGP (law and order) Navdeep Virk.

