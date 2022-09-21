Haryana: Panipat patwari held for taking bribe

A revenue patwari posted in Panipat was caught red-handed by the Haryana vigilance bureau while accepting a bribe of ₹45,000, officials said on Wednesday.

Accused Sandeep Kumar, who was posted at district revenue office, had allegedly demanded money in lieu of verification of documents of award form of acquired land from the complainant and his family.

Vigilance bureau inspector Sachin Kumar said the accused was arrested by a team led by inspector Sumit Kumar. He said complainant Sajjan Singh of Siwah village had approached the bureau alleging that the patwari was demanding ₹45,000 for a work related to his acquired land.

After verifying the facts, the team raided the spot and nabbed the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe.

He said the patwari has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and would be produced in a court where his police remand will be sought.

Two more held for graft

The vigilance bureau’s Karnal unit has also arrested two government employees, including an SDE of HSVP, Karnal, and a clerk of treasury office in Karnal in connection with two previously registered cases.

The accused are SDE Shashi Bala and clerk Raj Kumar.

Inspector Sachin Kumar said the clerk had sought bribe for processing the pension file of the complainant’s deceased father, who had retired from the police department.

The SDE used to take bribes in lieu of issuing completion certificates, he added.