Haryana: Panwar inaugurates streetlight project in Panipat village

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 21, 2025 07:36 AM IST

Haryana panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Sunday inaugurated a streetlight project in Matalouda village of Panipat district, under his Israna assembly constituency. As part of the initiative, 75 LED streetlights will be installed along the 4km-long firni (peripheral road) at an estimated cost of 16.5 lakh.

In the first phase of the initiative, similar streetlights have already been installed in 2,024 villages across Haryana. (HT File)
Speaking at the event, Panwar said that 90-watt LED lights are being placed at 50m intervals to ensure adequate night-time illumination.

“In the first phase of this initiative, similar streetlights have already been installed in 2,024 villages across Haryana. The project aims to improve safety and enhance the visual appeal of rural areas,” Panwar said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Panwar inaugurates streetlight project in Panipat village
