Haryana: Pay full property tax by Sept 30, get 15% discount

The Haryana government is offering a 15% discount to owners of urban properties who make full payments of property tax for 2023-24 by September 30. A spokesperson of the urban local bodies department said that if there are any errors in the urban property tax assessment, then property owners can online rectify them at https://ulbharyana.gov.in/. After addressing the errors, they should proceed to verify the property data.

The Haryana government is offering a 15% discount to owners of urban properties who make full payments of property tax for 2023-24 by September 30.

The spokesperson said that all property owners have the opportunity to avail 15% discount by self-verifying their property data before September 30.

