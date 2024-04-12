Haryana: PM, President condoles the death of children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Union home minister Amit Shah, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and many others condoled the death of children and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. Locals near a damaged school bus after an accident near Mahendragarh in Narnaul district, Haryana on Thursday. (PTI)

“The bus accident in Mahendergarh, Haryana is extremely painful. My condolences are with all the families who have lost their children in this accident. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured children. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims and their families,” PM Modi wrote on ‘X’ condoling the death of children.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

President Murmu said,” The news of the death of innocent children in a school bus accident in Mahendergarh district of Haryana is heart-rending. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and relatives to bear this cruel blow. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured children.”

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said, “I am saddened by the school bus accident in Kanina, Mahendergarh. My sympathies are with the families who have lost their children. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the probe. We will ensure ex-gratia to the affected families and full treatment of the injured students.”

Former Haryana CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “It is very unfortunate and sad news. I got the information that the driver was drunk. I can’t understand where the children were going on Eid. It’s a matter of investigation.”

“The accident of a school bus in Mahendergarh, Haryana, is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased children. May God give them the strength to bear this loss. The local administration is providing help to the injured children. I wish them a speedy recovery,” Union home minister Amit Shah wrote on ‘X’.