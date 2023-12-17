Haryana Police and State Narcotics Control Bureau to organise hackathon on January 14

To tackle substance abuse in youth, the Haryana Police and State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) has announced to organise a hackathon in Panchkula on January 14. HT Image

Additional director general of police (ADGP) and HSNCB director OP Singh said the initiative is designed to address the critical issue of youth substance abuse and transform anti-drug and delinquency messages using the power of the metaverse and gaming.

“The primary objective of the hackathon is to revolutionise how society approaches anti-drug messages, especially for the youth. By leveraging the metaverse, blockchain, Web3 and gamification, the initiative seeks to go beyond conventional awareness campaigns. The goal is to craft immersive digital experiences that foster engagement, understanding, and awareness of the harmful effects of drug abuse and make a lasting impact on society,’’ Singh said.

Director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur said this initiative aims to build a bridge that connects traditional values with youngsters. “Through this hackathon, we anticipate innovative ideas that resonate with our core mission of maintaining law and order, promoting social responsibility, and ensuring public safety,” he added.

The ADGP said the hackathon is not just another competition. It’s a platform to showcase creativity and technical skills, and ideas that resonate with the youth and guide them toward a safer, more aware, and responsible community. The hackathon is powered by Hack2skill, an innovation management platform.