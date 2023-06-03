Cop held for duping 9 of 32L on pretext of government jobs

A head constable of Haryana Police has been arrested for duping nine persons of ₹32.50-lakh on the pretext of getting them government jobs. A head constable of Haryana Police has been arrested for duping nine persons of ₹ 32.50-lakh on the pretext of getting them government jobs. (Representational image)

The accused arrested has been identified as Madan Pal, a head constable of Haryana Police working as data entry operator in cyber police station, Panchkula. The accused was produced before the court on Friday and sent to 5-day police remand. The police are yet to arrest his accomplices identified as Kuldeep of Zirakpur and Jaspal of Kaithal.

The accused was arrested after a complaint by Jyoti of Surajpur in Panchkula, who told the police that she got to now Madan Pal on social networking site Facebook in 2016.

She said in 2022, Madan asked her if she was interested in a job in aganwadi, to which she agreed. The accused told Jyoti that there was a need to prepare few documents, for which he demanded ₹25,000.

The accused also offered to get any of Jyoti’s relatives or friends jobs in railways, CRPF, Haryana Police and fire services. The accused, in order to win Jyoti’s trust, also told her that he was ready to handover his identity proof.

In her complaint, Jyoti told police that Madan had taken ₹3-lakh from her acquaintance Ashok, a resident of Rohtak, to get him a job of a clerk.

She alleged that the accused had even shown her fake joining letters of her friends, who were conned by sending them to Jharkhand on pretext of a training in the forest department.

Jyoti alleged that the accused had taken money from a person to get him a job with CRPF Delhi and another victim was promised a job in State Bank of India. A person was promised job in Haryana Police and four others were assured jobs as firemen. The accused had duped these nine persons of ₹32.50-lakhs

Even on making the payment to the accused, when Jyoti did not get a joining letter, she questioned Madan and he handed over two cheques worth ₹8-lakh but the same were dishourned on presentation in the bank. Following this, Madan stopped taking Jyoti’s phone calls, which forced Jyoti to lodge a compliant on April 24. The police after preliminary inquiry on June 1, registered a case under Sections 341, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B of Indian Penal Code in Pinjore police station.