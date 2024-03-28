Haryana Police nab 6 interstate cyber criminals

The Haryana Police have apprehended six interstate cyber criminals responsible for defrauding numerous individuals of substantial sums of money, police said. The Haryana Police have apprehended six interstate cyber criminals responsible for defrauding numerous individuals of substantial sums of money, police said. (Representational image)

These cyber criminals operated through various social media platforms, primarily Instagram and Telegram, where they orchestrated their fraudulent schemes.

One of their common tactics involved deceiving victims into transferring money to fake accounts under the guise of various enticing offers.

A police spokesperson said four cyber criminals were apprehended in Rajasthan, while the remaining two were nabbed in Mewat and Jind, respectively.

The arrested accused had devised multiple strategies to lure and exploit unsuspecting victims, ranging from creating counterfeit social media profiles to impersonating army personnel. In one instance, a victim from Panchkula fell prey to a scam where the cyber criminal posed as an army officer offering a job opportunity as a yoga teacher within the army cantonment. The victim transferred ₹1,99,996 via Google Pay ID, police said.

In another case, a resident of Panchkula reported that his friend’s son was blackmailed and extorted ₹51,000 after the cyber criminal produced an obscene video. Additionally, another victim was duped of ₹90,000 under the pretense of purchasing a bike advertised on Instagram.

The culprits have been presented before the court, and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.