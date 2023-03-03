Haryana Police nab criminal on the run arrested from Delhi

The special task force (STF) of Haryana Police has arrested a criminal from Delhi who had been absconding for the last five years. Four criminal cases were already registered against the accused, Hemraj, a resident of Thotwal village, at different police stations in Rewari and Bhiwani districts. Police had announced a reward of ₹10,000 for information leading to his arrest, police said in a release. HTC The special task force (STF) of Haryana Police has arrested a criminal from Delhi who had been absconding for the last five years. (Getty Images)

Other stories in brief

ASI caught accepting ₹4,000 bribe

Chandigarh A team of Haryana’s anti-corruption bureau arrested assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sohan Singh, posted at Jakhal police station in Fatehabad, for accepting ₹4,000 bribe. Complainant Raj Kaur, a resident of Bazigar Basti, had told the bureau that the cop was threatening to implicate her son if she did not pay the bribe. The bureau team conducted a raid and arrested the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe. HTC

Farm union condemns lathicharge on sarpanches

Rohtak A day after protesting sarpanches were canecharged in Panchkula, farm unions and social activists condemned the incident on Thursday and burnt the effigy of the government in Hisar, Fatehabad and other areas of the state. Farm leader Sandeep Siwach said development work has been halted in villages in the last two years and government’s blue-eyed persons had earned money by showing development work on papers in villages. “People of the villages had elected the sarpanches and government has disrespected the rural areas by using baton on our heads. We will welcome the ruling party leaders in the same manner they welcomed our heads in Panchkula,” he added. HTC

Kaithal residents protest stray cattle menace on roads

Karnal Residents of Kaithal staged a protest on Thursday against the increasing stray dog menace in the city. Alleging that the count of strays in the city is increasing, they said that this is resulting in an increase in the number of road accidents too. Demanding immediate corrective measures, local activist Mandeep Sharma alleged that the problem is prevalent not just in Kaithal, but throughout the state. They lifted their protest after administration’s assurance of action. HTC