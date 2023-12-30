Haryana Police nabbed 1,891 cybercriminals in 2023: DGP

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday said the state police waged a relentless crusade against cybercrime in 2023 and apprehended 1,891 cybercriminals using innovation and vigilance. Haryana Police have nabbed 1,891 cybercriminals in 2023, says DGP. (HT FILE)

The DGP said that the “cybercrime helpline -1930” extended a lifeline to over 4 lakh citizens and prevented financial losses of approximately ₹75 crore.

“This initiative underscores the crucial role of responsive support systems in safeguarding the digital landscape,” DGP Kapur said, according to an official spokesperson.

Underscoring the importance of continuous training, the DGP said over 3,000 officers were equipped with essential skills in cybercrime investigation and forensics, ensuring that the force remains adept at handling complex digital crimes.

The DGP added that Haryana Police collaborated with a major telecom company to deploy AI-based fraud detection tools, demonstrating a proactive stance in preventing cybercrime. Measures like blocking mobile numbers and freezing fraudsters’ bank accounts, have disrupted criminal operations, striking at the heart of illicit activities.

He further informed that the police have engaged over 850 volunteers and conducted extensive public relations programmes including interactive workshops, seminars, and social media campaigns, to empower citizens to become guardians of their digital security.

He said that different steps taken to deal with cybercrime in 2023 have not only yielded immediate results in crime resolution but have also established a framework for a safer digital future.

Law and order

During a two-day training programme regarding the deployment and better management of the police force in VVIP, VIP, and fair duty, Kapur said that 85 law and order companies have been established throughout the state, with each district having two or more companies, specifically designed to uphold and maintain law and order.

He encouraged all security in-charges to foster a spirit of teamwork and operate in an organised manner.

He said importance of clarity in the roles of security in-charges is imperative, stating that everyone should be aware of his/her responsibilities.

IG (law and order) Hardeep Doon underscored the critical nature of security arrangements in VVIP, VIP, and fair duties. He urged security in-charges to prioritise inter-team coordination and closely study security protocols in various events, including festivals, religious gatherings, and fairs.