Haryana Police to be deployed at Ambala airport, operational by February: Vij

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that instead of central forces, Haryana police will be deployed at the domestic airport being built in Ambala Cantonment that will be operational by February. During the inspection, he discussed the progress with the officials, who informed him that security equipment is arriving soon and will be installed at gates and other designated areas. (HT File)

He said the airport will enhance connectivity for Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and will support the landing of large aircraft and operate efficiently in all weather conditions.

The minister said this after conducting an inspection of the airport and said that all preparations for the domestic airport are almost complete, he would seek its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to media, Vij said that for the project, the ministry of defense provided land worth ₹133 crores, apart from which ₹40 crores were allocated for infrastructure, and ₹16 crores for construction of the building.

“My discussions with the Union civil aviation minister in Delhi expedited the airport’s development. Initially, central police forces were to be stationed at the airport, but I advocated for Haryana Police instead. Police personnel have been trained, and robust security measures are in place. The deployment of airport staff will also be voluntary from nearby locations,” he added.

He further disclosed that a request has been sent for the inclusion of major airlines like Air India and IndiGo, to facilitate flights to other states. He also said that the airport could handle large aircraft and operate in all weather conditions.

Vij instructed officials to properly level and clean the premises to enhance the airport’s aesthetics.