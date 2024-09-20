Haryana poll interview| BJP on way out, contest with Congress, says state AAP chief

Haryana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Sushil Gupta, 63, is also the face of the party in the poll-bound state. A former Rajya Sabha member, Gupta contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Kurukshetra, losing by about 29,000 votes. Though he is not contesting the 2024 assembly elections, he is leading the AAP campaign in the state. He spoke to Hindustan Times on the party’s poll prospects. Edited excerpts: Haryana Aam Aadmi Party president Sushil Gupta, 63, is leading the AAP campaign for the October 5 assembly elections. (ANI Photo)

How much will AAP national convener Arvind Kerjiwal’s release impact the Haryana election scenario?

Arvind ji’s release has been a big morale booster for the AAP. He is a native of Haryana. Lakhs of people from Haryana commute to Delhi regularly and they have seen how the national capital has been transformed for good during the Aam Aadmi Party rule. People in Haryana, particularly the poor, also want good education and health facilities, free electricity and water and good governance. Arvind ji’s presence will definitely make an impact on the Haryana elections.

What went wrong during the talks on seat distribution between the AAP and the Congress?

Raat gayi baat gayi. I am not aware as I was not a part of the negotiations. No doubt we still remain partners being part of the INDI alliance at the national level.

By contesting all 90 assembly seats, is the AAP trying to punch above its weight?

Hum sarkaar banane ki ladai lad rahe hain (We are contesting elections to form the government in Haryana). We have been preparing to contest all 90 seats this time. In the 2019 assembly elections, Arvind ji did not come to Haryana for canvassing at all.

What went wrong during the Lok Sabha elections? Your colleague, Anurag Dhanda, blamed the Congress infighting for your loss from Kurukshetra.

I had condemned Anurag’s statement. Both the AAP and the Congress being part of INDI alliance faithfully observed the coalition dharma. Had there not been an alliance, the Congress would not have won five seats in the Lok Sabha elections. It would have been restricted to winning two seats. In all fairness, both the AAP and the Congress worked for each other’s success in the Lok Sabha elections.

How is the AAP placed in the contest for the assembly polls? There are multi-cornered fights on most seats or triangular contests.

It is clear that the BJP is on its way out from Haryana. The contest is now between the AAP and the Congress.

Which is your area of strength in terms of the party’s reach, urban or rural Haryana?

People of Haryana are with Arvind Kejriwal. People want good governance and better facilities whether they live in the urban or rural areas. Our governance model in Delhi and Punjab is our USP. We are reiterating our five guarantees – round the clock power, free electricity (300 units a month) for domestic consumers, waiver of outstanding electricity bills till 2023, good and free education, unlimited healthcare facilities for every citizen, monthly stipend of ₹1,000 to women, jobs for unemployed youngsters in government and private sectors – for Haryana.