Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana polls: I was born to serve people, says Prem Garg

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 04, 2024 10:00 AM IST

AAP’s pick Prem Garg pledged to be available 24x7 throughout the year for the citizens of Panchkula and requested them to choose AAP

In a last ditch effort to woo voters, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a car rally in Panchkula on the last day of campaigning for Haryana assembly elections slated for October 5.

AAP leader and MP Gurmeet Meet Hayer with Panchkula candidate Prem Garg during a roadshow on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)
AAP leader and MP Gurmeet Meet Hayer with Panchkula candidate Prem Garg during a roadshow on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Urging the voters to help the party secure a victory, AAP nominee Prem Garg said, “For me, winning or losing doesn’t matter; I was born to serve the people, and I will continue to do so for the rest of my life,”

“If anyone in country is fighting against dictatorship and has not bowed down then it is only Arvind Kejriwal, so vote and support AAP for ‘badlav’ (change),” said former minister and MP Gurmeet Meet Hayer while addressing road show. He urged voters to vote for AAP for better education and health facilities.

AAP candidate Prem Garg reaffirmed his commitment for development of Panchkula. He pledged to be available 24x7 throughout the year for the citizens of Panchkula. He urged residents to directly share their concerns via WhatsApp at 98724 20001, promising that these issues will be addressed on a priority basis to make Panchkula a better place.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On