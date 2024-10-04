Haryana polls: I was born to serve people, says Prem Garg

In a last ditch effort to woo voters, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a car rally in Panchkula on the last day of campaigning for Haryana assembly elections slated for October 5. AAP leader and MP Gurmeet Meet Hayer with Panchkula candidate Prem Garg during a roadshow on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Urging the voters to help the party secure a victory, AAP nominee Prem Garg said, “For me, winning or losing doesn’t matter; I was born to serve the people, and I will continue to do so for the rest of my life,”

“If anyone in country is fighting against dictatorship and has not bowed down then it is only Arvind Kejriwal, so vote and support AAP for ‘badlav’ (change),” said former minister and MP Gurmeet Meet Hayer while addressing road show. He urged voters to vote for AAP for better education and health facilities.

AAP candidate Prem Garg reaffirmed his commitment for development of Panchkula. He pledged to be available 24x7 throughout the year for the citizens of Panchkula. He urged residents to directly share their concerns via WhatsApp at 98724 20001, promising that these issues will be addressed on a priority basis to make Panchkula a better place.