Haryana polls: In Panchkula, two independents in crorepati neta club

The election on October 5 will see two affluent independent candidates—one in each constituency—competing for the seat.

Independent candidate from Panchkula constituency MP Sharma, 61, who retired as SDO from Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), is worth ₹13.46 crore.

Also associated with social organisations like Brahmin Sabha, Sharma, who comes from a civil engineering background, owns a house in Sector 21, Panchkula, but has no vehicle or loan to his name.

Independent candidate from Kalka constituency, Gopal Sukhomajri, 39, also stands out with assets worth ₹7 crore, but also has liabilities totalling ₹4.13 crore in the form of commercial vehicle loans.

A Class-10 pass-out, Gopal is into the mining business and owns 12 vehicles worth ₹5.78 crore, including eight tipper trucks and four excavators.

Since 2017, he has also been named in eight criminal cases, including those for illegal mining, attempt to murder, Arms Act, as well as recovery of drugs and mobile phone while jailed.

Backed by his wife, a councillor in the Kalka municipal council, he is driving his campaign through social media, where he has announced “Becoming MLA in 2024” as his target.

In all, 10 candidates are in the fray in Panchkula. Among them, Congress nominee Chander Mohan is the wealthiest, with riches worth ₹80.88 crore. In Kalka, where the contest is among seven candidates, BJP’s Shakti Rani Sharma is the richest, having assets worth ₹144 crore.

In Kalka, voters have previously elected Lachman Singh, an independent, as MLA in 1967 and 1982. On the other hand, the Panchkula constituency, created in 2009, has yet to elect an independent candidate.