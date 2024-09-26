Haryana polls: In Tohana cliffhanger, candidates ride high on combine harvesters

The battle for votes has moved beyond speeches in this Punjab-bordering, predominantly rural assembly constituency of Tohana in Haryana’s Fatehabad district. BJP’s turncoat candidate Devender Singh Babli, 54, who in 2019 won as the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate and joined the saffron party after the Congress refused him a ticket, driving a combine harvester while campaigning in Tohana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

As the lush paddy fields ripen to gold, signalling the harvest season, aspiring MLAs are shifting gears to tap into the rural sentiment. And, in a bid to connect with farmers, they are ditching their flashy SUVs and arriving at campaign venues atop combine harvesters, making an impactful entry that leaves a mark louder than words.

The electoral contest in Tohana is far from direct. BJP’s turncoat candidate Devender Singh Babli, 54, who in 2019 won as the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate and joined the BJP after the Congress refused him a ticket, faces strong headwinds from both the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

There are 12 candidates contesting for the Tohana seat, including INLD’s Kunal Karan Singh, 36, who is the maternal grandson of former chief minister Om Parkash Chautala. The towering Kunal, who went to a London business school for postgraduation in global management, is turning heads and drawing crowds in the villages with his fiery speeches akin to his maternal uncle and INLD general secretary Abhay Chautala.

By fielding a candidate with strong local roots, the INLD is trying to divide opposition votes, turning the contest into a close three-way battle while hoping that its traditional Jat voters will back the party nominee with the weakening of the JJP. Additionally, the INLD is attempting to appeal to young voters, particularly those who have been affected by economic challenges and unemployment.

The INLD nominee is positioning himself as a viable alternative to the ruling BJP, while the Congress has again fielded Paramvir Singh, 69, a loyalist of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Paramvir Singh, who graduated in law from Delhi University, represented this seat in 2005 and 2009 and was a minister in the Congress government.

There are seven Independents in the fray apart from Aam Aadmi party (AAP) nominee Sukhvinder Singh and JJP’s Hawa Singh Khobra.

The Jat Sikh population-dominated Tohana, spread across 84 panchayats, is poised for a fierce multi-cornered battle. It is emerging as one of Haryana’s most keenly watched constituencies, where the outcome will be shaped by a delicate balance of local loyalties and statewide trends.

Congress banks on ‘Hooda hawa’

The Congress, which has struggled to regain a foothold in Tohana, is looking to capitalise on the anti-incumbency sentiment, disillusionment with the BJP and the perceived “(Bhupinder Singh) Hooda wave”. The Congress candidate has been trying to outsmart his BJP rival, who is nimble-footed and, what Congress workers admit, “spends lavishly” not just during the elections but on public welfare activities, too.

“The BJP deceived people with false promises and developmental works came to a standstill in panchayats due to myopic decisions, such as e-tendering for works above ₹5 lakh. Sarpanches were a harried lot,” Paramvir Singh said after addressing rural voters in Bodhia Kheda.

The Congress candidate, who cannot match the agility of his BJP and INLD rivals, recounts the party’s manifesto, cautioning people not to be swayed by the “empty promises” of the BJP.

“Linked to the outcome of the October 5 election is the future of each one of us. The Congress is set to form the government and your longstanding demands will be fulfilled soon. Don’t allow yourself to be manipulated by other parties,” he says before rushing to another meeting.

His hopes rest on the fact that in the Lok Sabha elections four months ago, Congress nominee Kumari Selja had got a lead of 48,411 votes in Tohana even as the Congress had swept all nine segments of the Sirsa parliamentary constituency.

Attending the meetings of Paramvir Singh are youngsters who claim that the Congress candidate had helped youth in getting government jobs in his previous innings. “My uncle was recruited with his help in 2010. In my village, people got government jobs when he was the MLA,” said Kuldeep Singh of Dangra village, who is pursuing postgraduation.

Babli’s development plank

BJP’s Babli is the best bet for the party in Tohana, where the turncoat enjoys a reputation of a social worker.

In the 2014 assembly election during the Narendra Modi wave, BJP nominee Subhash Barala had won, but Babli then an Independent candidate bagged 38,282 votes, while Congress’ Paramvir Singh managed 33,111 and the INLD nominee 42,556 votes. In 2019, the Congress nominee polled 16,717 votes, BJP’s Barala got 48,450 votes, and Babli as JJP nominee bagged 1,00,752 votes as the INLD’s Jat votebank had shifted to its offshoot, the JJP.

Across the Tohana constituency, a cross-section of voters showers praise on Babli for his works, showing his social connect. For instance, the MLA sent nearly 15,000 people on pilgrimage to Haridwar and Harmander Sahib and funded all expenses. Equally popular are his health camps and funding the education of poor girls.

“His free eye camps draw crowds. He never disappoints people seeking help,” says Lizaram of Fatehpuri, pointing out that in every village, ponds were cleaned and paths around them were paved and lined with solar lights thanks to him.

“Babli toh badhiya banda hega ji (Babli is a good man). Wise people want him to win. He will be available for all in Tohana, while in 2005 and 2009 when the Congress candidate won, he would come to Tohana only on weekends,” said Rohtash as Amrik Singh, the sarpanch, interjected to endorse his views.

Babli’s tenure as MLA and panchayat minister has been marked by infrastructural projects and local development, but his position is not without challenges. Despite his efforts to consolidate his base, anti-incumbency and factionalism within the BJP loom large.

His supporters say the growing perception that the party is losing its grip in several constituencies, could weaken Babli’s re-election prospects. “I have nursed my constituency like a mother takes care of her child. Now, I want your blessings. Cast your vote after listening to your conscience. If the service I have rendered is true, and if I have done development and helped all those who knocked at my door, I shall get overwhelming support from you,” Babli tells packed public meetings at Chandad Kalan and Fatehpuri amid thundering applause.

He heads for another meeting at Lahrian driving on a combine harvester with tractors in tow.

Key candidates: Paramvir Singh (Congress), Devender Singh Babli (BJP) , Kunal Karan Singh (INLD)

Total candidates: 12

Total voters: 2,31,884; Male: 1,21,781; Female: 1,10,100; Third gender: 3

Key issues: Property IDs, unemployment, agrarian crisis, angry farmers.

Previous results: 2019: Devender Singh Babli (JJP), 2014: Subhash Barala (BJP), 2005 and 2009: Paramvir Singh (Congress)