Haryana power discom SDO, JE among three held for graft

Haryana state vigilance bureau has arrested a sub-divisional officer (SDO), a junior engineer (JE) and another employee of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam red-handed for taking a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a farmer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused are Nissing SDO Manish Lamba, JE Pawan Kumar and driver Ved Parkash.

Vigilance bureau inspector Sachin Kumar said that a farmer had filed a complaint alleging that the officials were demanding a bribe of ₹4.5 lakh for shifting a high-voltage electricity line from their fields. The farmer alleged that he had already paid them ₹3.5 lakh and now, they were demanding ₹1 lakh for the pending work, he added.

Acting on the complaint, a team of the bureau managed to catch them red-handed and ₹1 lakh was also recovered from them from Nissing office of the UHBVN.

He said that a case under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against them and they will be produced in a court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}