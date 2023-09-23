Haryana providing conducive environment for business: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday laid the foundation stone of Flipkart’s regional distribution centre in Manesar. He virtually inaugurated the grocery supply centre in Sonepat. Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala was present at the event.

Speaking on this occasion, Khattar said that the Flipkart is making substantial investments in Haryana, including the regional distribution centre in Manesar, spread across 140 acres and with an investment of ₹1,389 crore.

The CM added that Haryana has been offering a favourable environment for investors and industries. Highlighting the state’s positioning as an emerging manufacturing hub, he said that the investment by Flipkart is a testament to the conducive atmosphere for businesses in Haryana.

This distribution centre is poised to become Asia’s largest, creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for approximately 10,000 individuals, he said. The grocery supply centre in Sonepat will generate around 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, Khattar said. He added that the “Global City” being developed in Gurugram district will add a new chapter in the development of the area.

Khattar said that the state’s investor-friendly policies are driving this growth.

The CM said that Haryana is strategically developing the National Capital Region as a robust warehousing and logistics hub. Multiple projects are underway to enhance logistics connectivity, including expressways, railways and national highways, he added.

The chief minister said that the Flipkart has become as a key player in Haryana’s economic landscape, having created over 95,000 jobs and provided market access to sellers through its extensive supply chain.

“These investments and initiatives exemplify Haryana’s dedication to fostering industrial growth, job creation and economic development, all in harmony with the broader national objectives,” said Khattar. He suggested Flipkart to help 5 lakh women associated with 55,000 self-help groups in Haryana.

“Include these self-help group products in your chain. Farmers’ products should be delivered to consumers through farmer-producer organisations. Similarly, include small shopkeepers in your chain. Haryana government will support you in this initiative,” said Khattar.

Inspects Ved science university site

Khattar on Friday inspected the proposed site for Ashok Singhal Ved Science and Technology University near Mubarikpur village in Gurugram district. He, along with the university management and district administration officials, reviewed the construction work at the site.

The CM said that this will be an important institute in carrying forward the Indian knowledge tradition. He inspected the proposed options for road connectivity to the institute.

Being built in 40 acres near Mubarikpur village, the university will offer courses based on ancient Indian knowledge and modern methods.

