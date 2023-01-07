Haryana, Punjab reel under cold wave conditions

There was no let-up in cold wave conditions sweeping Haryana and Punjab, with the minimum temperature at most places settling below normal limits on Saturday.

Fog blanketed several parts of the two states, reducing visibility in the early hours of the morning.

According to a meteorological department report, the mercury settled at a low of 2°C in Narnaul and Hisar in Haryana.

Sirsa recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2°C, Bhiwani 5.2°C, Rohtak 4.4°C, Karnal 4.5°C and Ambala 5.4°C. In Punjab, Bathinda and Gurdaspur recorded a low of 4°C.

The mercury settled at 6.3°C in Ludhiana, 4.6°C in Patiala, 6.6°C in Amritsar and 6.1°C in Mohali.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5.7°C. The maximum temperatures have also dropped sharply in Haryana and Punjab over the past few days, settling within the range of 11°C to 15°C.